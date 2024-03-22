Watch Now
Kiteboarder in critical condition after crashing into side of St. Pete Pier

Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 12:55:41-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he crashed into the side of the St. Pete Pier Friday morning.

Paramedics from the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they responded to the pier at 11:15 a.m. after reports of an injured kiteboarder.

When units arrived, they said they found the man on the pier. Paramedics then stabilized and treated him before he was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront.

Officials reminded the public that they should take caution when participating in water sports during extreme weather.

