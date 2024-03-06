Watch Now
John's Pass Village density change approved by Pinellas County

The county has approved a proposal to allow bigger buildings in John's Pa ss village calling it an "activity center" business owners and people who live in Madeira beach are upset about what that could mean for the future of the village.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Mar 05, 2024
MADEIRA BEACH, FLA. — John’s Pass Village is the place thousands of tourists go to every year.

“It’s everybody’s comfy shoe to walk through,” said Julie Smith.

Smith and her family have been visiting John’s Pass Village for 40 years. They love the quaintness. The big draw for them is the close proximity of the buildings and, of course, the boardwalk.

"It's where you can come and buy a souvenir for yourself and everybody you know all in one spot," she said. "And have the best food."

Some locals and business owners, like Dylan Hubbard, agree.

"It is our little slice of Madeira beach that's a little different than the rest of this little sleeping fishing village city that we live in,” said Hubbard.

However, some are worried about losing it because county commissioners approved a proposal to change 27 acres of John’s Pass Village to an activity center, which allows for higher density. People apposed said it opens the door for high rise condos and hotels.

“It just doesn’t belong in this village, you know,” said Smith.

County leaders said the density change is needed to bring Madeira Beach in line with the rest of the county. Hubbard said this will also make it possible for property owners to rebuild if a hurricane or fire destroys their buildings.

For those concerned about condos and hotels Hubbard said he’s read through the proposal and “It doesn’t allow new construction. That has to go through normal means of implementing some development request, and it has to walk through the city processes.”

