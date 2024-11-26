Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital plans for $62 million expansion in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A big expansion is coming to a well-known St. Petersburg children's hospital next year with the goal of enhancing inpatient and outpatient services.

In 2025, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital plans to expand its space and services, including its emergency center and second-floor surgical suite, on the northwest corner of its main campus.

According to a press release, the 28,000-square-foot addition will allow the emergency center to add six convertible exam rooms and expand the second floor's largest operating rooms.

Officials said construction is expected to start in spring 2025 and be completed by 2026. Its current projected cost is $62 million.