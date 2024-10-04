Insurance Village now open to help with filing claims in person

CLEARWATER, Fl. — Nearly 30 insurance companies packed into a gymnasium at Clearwater's Parks and Recreational Long Center for the state's first insurance village after Hurricane Helene.

The 3-day event is hosted by Florida's Department of Financial Services, allowing people to meet face-to-face with insurers. Hurricane Helene storm victims can begin filing auto, flood and home insurance claims, as explained by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

"These companies know when we call them to show up, that they bring their A-team out there. So there are decision makers here in order to make sure these decisions are made," Patronis said.

Peggy McDonald's Dunedin home flooded, but thankfully she had flood insurance and contents insurance. However, the task of filing a claim after losing everything in the last week has been daunting.

"It's just devastating," she said. "I don't know who to trust, I have remediation people knocking on my door and they are all giving you cards like, wow what do I do?"

She filed a claim with Wright Flood Insurance the day after the storm and came by the insurance village Friday to see the status of her claim. The company wrote her two checks on the spot to help with the rebuilding. Peggy broke down in tears, relieved.

"This will help this will definitely help me get started,"she said.

The insurance village will be open Friday, October 4th through and Sunday, October 6th from 9am to 5pm.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:



A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Helene

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible

The address is as follows: Clearwater Parks and Recreation Long Center

1501 N. Belcher Road

Clearwater, Florida 33765

As of Friday, here were the companies confirmed to be present:



AAA

Allstate/Castle Key

American Integrity

Assurant/American Bankers

Citizens

Florida Farm Bureau

FrontLine/First Protective

GEICO

Heritage

Homeowners Choice/TyTap

Kin Insurance

Monarch

NFIP (FEMA/National Flood)

Progressive/ASI

Security First Insurance Company

Slide

Southern Oak

State Farm

Tower Hill

Universal P&C

US Coastal/Safe Harbor/Orange

USAA

Wright National Flood