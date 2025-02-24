Hundreds march through St. Pete in support of Ukraine ahead of three-year mark since war's start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — Ukraine supporters made their voices heard loud and clear Sunday afternoon through St. Pete.

Ukrainian activist Tetiana Chupryna organized the protest.

"We just want to tell people that we still here, we still continue fighting," she said.

Monday will mark three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, launching the war.

Chupryna said a peaceful ending to the war is personal to her.

"My mom was in the war, and two and a half years ago, she came to America, and she's here with me, but my brother's still there. My cousin is a doctor in Kharkiv. She every day fighting, and, you know, fighting for the people's life," she said. "And her husband is a surgeon. He operates on soldiers. And it's, it's very tough and hard."

Talks to end the war are happening, but Ukrainians are worried.

"Other people cannot decide our future. Our people dying every day, our people fighting every day, and we also want to be at negotiation table," she added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that's not the case on Sunday.

"Both sides are going to make a lot of claims, and the president has very directly engaged both sides in real-time," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he's even willing to step down if it means helping Ukraine.

"If it guarantees peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO," President Zelenskyy said.

Back in St. Pete, Brandt Robinson joined Sunday's protest. Robinson has taught history for 28 years. He feels this moment could become a major part of history.

"I teach my students about what happened after WWII and the creation of alliances like NATO, which is exactly what the Trump administration is now trying to dismantle. You know, if that happens, we're in a completely new era, not only in the history of the United States but in the history of the world, in terms of how we view ourselves in the context of the greater world," he said.

Robinson said he did enjoy seeing such a large number of people supporting Ukraine Sunday.

"I'm satisfied to know that most of these people have been taught enough of our history to appreciate that if democracy fails in Ukraine, it could be the beginning of a new era in our history where one country after another becomes challenged by, you know, the dictator of Russia, Putin."