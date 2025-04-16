Watch Now
Homeowner kills suspect during St. Pete home invasion, other suspect flees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after a home invasion in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

St. Pete Police said two men entered the home on 40th Street North around 2 a.m.

The homeowner then fired a gun, injuring one of the suspects.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police said he has not been identified yet.

The second suspect fled the home.

Police said this is very early in the investigation, and there are no other details available at this time.


