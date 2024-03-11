Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Historic Tarpon Springs church converted into million-dollar mansion

Luxury home tarpon springs church
Tony Sica
Luxury home tarpon springs church
Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 06:36:29-04

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A historic Tarpon Springs church entered the market last Friday after being converted into a million-dollar luxury home.

Premier Sotheby's International Realty said the property at 160 Read Street was once home to the church, which was built in 1926 and was the "very first" Baptist church in the area. It is listed at $5,995,000.

Its current owner started the renovation in 2020, transforming the layout into a luxury home that spans over 7,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms and a private elevator to the fourth floor.

Its mahogany front doors are even decorated with custom metalwork and important Italian porcelain, while its backyard boasts a heated lap pool, outdoor gas kitchen and waterfront views of Spring Bayou.

Tarpon Springs church converted into home

“Reimagined for today’s discerning buyer, 160 Read Street offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of Tarpon Spring’s vibrant community and rich cultural heritage with the beaches just minutes away," said Kelly Ackley with Premier Sotheby’s. "The extensive remodel spanned three years, breathing new life into the historic gem and preserving its iconic exterior while infusing the interior with luxurious amenities and contemporary finishes.”

The property's goal is to blend "historic charm with unmatched modern style and sophistication."

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.