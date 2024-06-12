Historic midcentury 'birdcage' house on Pinellas Point is for sale for $800K

PINELLAS POINT, Fla. — A historic "Vision-Aire birdcage" house in Pinellas Point that was built by a legendary local architect could be yours.

The property is being listed by Smith & Associates Real Estate for $800,000.

The 1954 mid-century home was designed by Glenn Q. Johnson, who also created iconic St. Petersburg structures such as Gibbs High School and the Pinellas County Judicial Building.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home features long upper and lower screened-in porches. It also has a free-flowing indoor/outdoor two-story layout that incorporates the lush tropical surroundings from almost every vantage point.

Johnson only built 13 of his "birdcage" homes on and around Pinellas Point. Inspired by his time in the Philippines during World War II, all of these properties face the southeast to take advantage of the nearby bay breezes.

Realtor Jacque Reina said walking into this home is like stepping into a time machine.

"This one is very special for me," she said. "It takes you back to 1954. It's very nostalgic and reminds me of my childhood."