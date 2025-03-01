Habitat for Humanity announces plans for two new affordable housing communities for Pinellas County

LEALMAN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners approved funding for two major Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside developments.

On Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved $3 million in funding from Penny for Pinellas, a voter-approved, one-cent sales tax used to pay for projects to improve Pinellas County infrastructure.

Mike Sutton, CEO and President of Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside, said 24 townhomes will be built on a 1.35-acre lot in Clearwater.

Sutton said Habitat is working with Tampa Bay Neighborhood Housing Services for the project with the City of Clearwater donating the land.

The homes will be built in a neighborhood called Lake Belleview.

"We're seeing a lot of people priced out of the area, so people are leaving our region and they're leaving our state. Habitat is one of the solutions to help anchor people here in our community," said Sutton.

A second development is planned on a 5.94-acre parcel in Lealman near Lealman Elementary School.

The county has approved negotiations for Habitat to acquire the land, currently owned by the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County (HFA).

Habitat’s plans include 57 new affordable housing units, including 31 single-family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms and 26 townhomes. The county is supporting this effort with $2.29 million in funding.

“Habitat has built nearly 950 homes in our community because of these type of partnerships with county and city governments,” said Mike Sutton, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside. “We are grateful to Pinellas County and the City of Clearwater for their continued support of our mission. These developments will place over 80 families in safe, secure, affordable homes. It takes all of us to make affordable homeownership a reality for hardworking families in our service area.”

These two affordable housing communities are part of Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside’s broader mission to provide safe, stable housing across Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties.

"We have a number of teachers in our program right now, a lot of healthcare, about 50% of families we serve work in the healthcare field, government employees. People are looking at Habitat as a solution and as an opportunity," said Sutton.

Each Habitat home is purchased by a partner family that has completed the Habitat homeownership program. This consists of 38 homebuyer education classes and 350-450 sweat equity hours.

Each home is sold with a 0% interest mortgage to ensure affordability throughout the life of the loan.

Sutton said the projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.