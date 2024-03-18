Gallery at Creative Pinellas debuts 3 new free exhibits at Largo art space

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas, which celebrates and supports Tampa Bay's top artistic talent, is debuting three new exhibits that are free to the public.

Mikhail Mansion's dazzling "Nature Pix" feels like something out of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Blending technology and environmental factors — and breaking down outdoor elements into code — Mansion creates a truly trippy experience of light and sound.

"Strength of Character" highlights the visceral moving work of four artists — Edgar Sanchez Cumbas, Kathleen & David Bly (Jib Projects), and Kendra Frorup — who are working with wood, repurposed material, and more.

And dozens of Pinellas County school students are featured on the gallery walls for Youth Art Month, a partnership with the Clearwater Arts Alliance. This work is startling in its originality and thoughtfulness.

For hours of operation, directions, and more on the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, go here.