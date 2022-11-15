Fourth arrest made in case of burned body found in St. Pete alley earlier this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A fourth arrest was made after a burned body was found in a St. Petersburg alley earlier this year, according to officials.

The St. Petersburg Police Department stated that they found a cell phone belonging to the suspect, Martellish Hale, 43, at the scene.

RELATED:



They also said that video footage showed a white Ford pickup truck pulling away from the burning trash container, which was registered to Julie Heltman Curran. Later footage showed the same white Ford pickup and a black GMC pickup, which was determined to belong to Martellish.

Police alleged that before the incident, Jerrish Stephens was seen walking to both trucks and then placing what appears to be a gas can in the bed of the black GMC pickup. Stephens also said that Cree Worley, 30, and her mother Julie Curran went to his house to buy crack cocaine at the same time that Hale was present in the black GMC on the night of the fire.

Stephens allegedly confirmed to officials that he did place a gas can in the bed of Hale's truck.

Hale was arrested on Nov. 10 and charged with abuse of a dead body. Worley is currently a co-defendant in the case.

Detectives identified the victim on August 22, four days after the body was originally discovered, as Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police said officers were initially called to assist the fire department with a fire in the alley behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South. When the fire was out, the body was discovered.