ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious death early Thursday morning.

Police said a burned body was found in an alleyway after what was originally a call for a fire.

The department said officers responded to a call to assist the fire department in an alley behind 2920 Emerson Ave. S. overnight. Once the fire was out, the body was discovered.

SPPD said major case detectives were called in to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.