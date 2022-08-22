Burned body found in St. Pete alley identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department said detectives identified the body that was found burned in an alleyway on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police said officers were initially called to assist the first department with a fire in the alley behind 2920 Emerson Ave. S. When the fire was out, the body was discovered.

SPPD said the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire to determine if an accelerant was used.

No other information has been released at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.