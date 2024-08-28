Foot Locker Global Headquarters moving to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — Foot Locker announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg in late 2025. The company's corporate headquarters is currently in New York City.

The City of St. Petersburg said the company will be the third Fortune 500 headquarters based in St. Petersburg and the fourth in Pinellas County.

"Foot Locker's move represents a significant corporate relocation, and importantly, it's another example of impactful and inclusive economic development in our city and the Tampa Bay region," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said.

Foot Locker's President and CEO Mary Dillon said that the company already has a large presence in the St Pete market and they "think it's a great place for us to continue to grow, do business, and attract top talent."

The location of the new office has not been determined.