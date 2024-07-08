Florida man who fell asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru charged with DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man who fell asleep in the drive-thru of a Lakeland Taco Bell has been accused of driving under the influence.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said on July 6, deputies arrived at the Taco Bell at 2520 U.S. Highway 92 East around 10 a.m. in response to reports about a suspicious person.

There, they found Marcus Jamar, 34, who deputies said had fallen asleep in the driver's seat of a white Nissan Altima while it was running and stopped in the drive-thru lane.

PCSO said deputies noted Jamar's eyes were bloodshot and watery, he was slow to react, was sweating profusely, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

According to deputies, Marcus had a Taco Bell receipt, a stick of gum, and a Florida ID card that belonged to another man in his hands when they found him. They added that inside his car, they found an open bottle of Crown Royal, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Jenkins was arrested for DUI and taken to Polk County Jail. He was also charged with three other felonies and four other misdemeanors.