Florida lawmakers consider creating statewide registry of animal abusers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent pets from being placed with an animal abuser.

Summer Orphanou has been fostering dogs for a little over a year. Her newest foster is eight-week-old Bear.

“I love just helping animals and trying to help find new homes for them,” Orphanou said.

She said it would be heartbreaking if Bear were to end up in the hands of a person who abuses animals. “That would be horrible. That would make me feel horrible,” Orphanou said.

State lawmakers are looking to establish an animal abuse registry. SB 494 would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to post on its website the names of people who have been convicted of or have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

The statewide registry would allow animal shelters, residents, and pet sellers to ensure that they are not placing an animal with an animal abuser. SPCA Florida said it would strengthen its vetting process.

"We try our best to vet our adopters and hope for the best. By having a link to click on and look at their name to see if they’re on there or not would calm our minds that we’re making the best decision,” said Randa Richter with SPCA Florida.

Richter said a statewide public registry is critical to stopping repeat offenders.

“These horrible and horrific situations where animals are put into a dog fighting ring or used as bait, these guys just move from county to county, when they are caught, and start all over,” said Richter.

The bill would complete Ponce's Law, passed in 2018. It increased the severity of animal abuse crimes and allows a judge to bar someone from owning pets.

An identical bill, HB 455, was filed in the House.