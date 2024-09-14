Florida Highway Patrol car involved in Pinellas County crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash on US-19 Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old state trooper was monitoring traffic from the median when his car was hit by another vehicle.
FHP said that a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving northbound on US-19 when he lost control of his vehicle. His car rotated into the median and crashed into the patrol car.
The impact caused the patrol car to rotate into the southbound lanes.
Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
