Flooding damages park's water pump system, hydrants offline

SEMINOLE — Even on a chilly day, people like Tom and Connie are enjoying the outdoors at Walsingham Park in Seminole.

“I think Pinellas County does a great job with all their parks. I think we are very fortunate compared to some of the other counties. I talked to friends and relatives that live in Florida. When they come here, they always say how fortunate we are to have the parks that we have,” Tom said.

But it was something at this park that caught the attention of an ABC Action News viewer.

They sent us pictures showing fire hydrants here covered by bags.

So we went to Walsingham Park to get answers as to why and what that means if there was a fire here.

Pinellas County officials told us the water pump house here, which is underground, was damaged by four feet of flood waters from Hurricane Milton.

The hydrants have been taken offline to repair the damage.

The county said they should have a backup system up and running in the next few weeks, and then they can do a full assessment of the damage to the pumphouse and make a repair plan.

Officials said as far as fire danger, they said we aren’t California and not facing the same issues they are when it comes to conditions and terrain.

The county said they told the Seminole Fire Department about what was going on so they could be aware of the situation and be ready if needed.

Pinellas County said they also moving a water truck to the park to be on standby.

Public fire hydrants surrounding the park and the neighboring community were not affected.

The temporary fix is costing $164,000. Pinellas County just spent $800,000 to refurbish the whole system last year.