Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at Clearwater treatment center

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze at a Clearwater treatment center on Sunday morning, officials said.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue as well as other neighboring agencies responded to the three-alarm fire at Fairwinds Treatment Center, 1569 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater public safety officials said.

Staff and residents at the center were able to evacuate safely on their own, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

There was no information yet on what caused the fire.

