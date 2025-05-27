Fire breaks out at senior living facility, sending 93-year-old to hospital

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A fire broke out at a senior living facility early Tuesday morning in Dunedin, prompting residents to shelter in place and sending one person to the hospital.

Dunedine Fire-Rescue said crews were dispatched to Mease Life, a nine-story independent and assisted living facility, around 4:40 a.m. They also received additional reports of visible smoke coming from the ninth floor.

When they arrived, they upgraded the response to a structure fire and requested additional resources. The fire was isolated to the roof of the north wing of the building, and firefighters brought it under control within around 20 minutes.

The building was not ordered to evacuate, but residents were advised to shelter in place. There are no plans to relocate residents from their units at this time, as the damage is limited to a section of the roof.

One 93-year-old woman was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the fire may have originated in an area that has recently undergone construction and roofing work, but the cause remains under investigation.