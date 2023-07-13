'They didn't deserve this': Several animals killed in fire at Madeira Beach wildlife center

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An early morning fire at the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach at John's Pass caused significant damage and a "large loss of animal life," according to fire officials.

The fire started before 3 a.m. on Thursday, and Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk said crews were met with heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

WFTS

According to Belk, the crews made an intense interior attack but were forced outside when flames shot through the roof.

Belk said there was a large loss of animal life, including mammals, turtles and alligators, but the exact number is not known at this time. The center is home to more than 250 animals, according to its website.

Sonny Flynn, one of the center's owners, said all of the mammals died from smoke inhalation. She said 95% of the animals were pet surrenders because people didn't know how to care for them.

"They didn't deserve this," a tearful Flynn said Thursday morning. "It's just gone, and there's no way to rebuild it."

WFTS

Flynn said officials reported some movement inside with some of the reptiles, but it's unknown how many animals might have survived.

"They all have names; they all have personalities. I come in, in the mornings, and I talk to them like Doctor Dolittle."

Flynn said the center is her life.

"I'm dedicated to education, rescuing animals," Flynn said. "Outreach, conservation. Why exotics aren't necessarily good pets, and that you shouldn't have them unless you do your research."

She continued, "Kids come in, and they get such a great feeling about knowing these animals are taken care of."

Belk estimated the fire caused a million dollars worth of damage.

"It does hurt a little more, being a small-knit community," Belk said.

WFTS

Belk said crews will be at the scene for hours. He said at least five different fire departments responded.

The cause will be investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.