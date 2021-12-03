Giving the gift of experiences can be found at Madeira Beach business

If you can't think of that perfect gift for someone in your life, try giving the gift of an experience.

The Alligator and Wildlife Discover Center in Madeira Beach is the perfect place to do just that, too.

"This is Wicket, he’s a black and white lemur from Madagascar," explained Dan Glenn, Marketing Manager at the Center.

You can get hands-on with animals here, ones you probably thought you'd never get to, like a two-toed sloth named Flash.

"This guy is actually 29 years old, his birthday is next month he’s going to turn 30," explains Glenn.

Rudolph, an African Spur Tortoise was one of the first rescues here.

"Now none of our gators at the facility are wild-caught, they are actually rescues from skin farms," said Glenn.

The Center is full of rescued wildlife and abandoned pets with a very attentive and caring staff.

Prices start at $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Click here to learn more.