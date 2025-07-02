Fencing installed at the Trop to assist with repairs, St. Pete confirms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A City of St. Petersburg spokesperson told ABC Action News that fencing "was installed to assist with construction repairs to Tropicana Field."

According to the spokesperson, St. Pete "conducted ground penetrating radar around the Trop to check for voids under the concrete sidewalk" on July 1. This process will assist with roof installation when it’s ready.

In May, officials were considering putting more money into repairing the Trop after the damage done by Hurricane Milton.

The tentative Tropicana Field repair schedule, as provided by the City of St. Pete to ABC Action News, is below:



Roof repair mobilization – June 2025

Roof installation begins – August 2025

Roof installation complete – December 2025

Turf Installation and major interior work begin – December 2025

Project Complete – April 2026

Recently, the City of St. Pete and Pinellas County were drawing up ideas on what to turn Tropicana Field into after the 2028 baseball season.