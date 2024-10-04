FEMA opening 6 registration assistance sites in Pinellas county

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is partnering with Pinellas county and local partners to open six sites starting Saturday, October 5th to expand access to federal application assistance.
The six federal registration assistance points will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day throughout the week. Staff will be there to help residents navigate applying for FEMA assistance.
Here are all of the sites opening across Pinellas County:
- Gulfport Public Library: 5501 28th Ave S., Gulfport
- Enoch D Davis Center: 1111 18th Ave S. St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation: 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
- City of Madeira Beach Recreation Center: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach
- City of South Pasadena: 7047 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena
- Oldsmar Public Library: 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar
