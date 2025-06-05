FBI seeks help finding person behind bomb threat on Allegiant flight from April

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The FBI's Tampa Field Office is seeking the public's help to identify the person who wrote a bomb threat on a bathroom door of an Allegiant Airlines flight.

The threat was found on April 25 on a flight departing St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for Cincinnati, Ohio.

The FBI said the flight crew discovered the threat on the inside of the bathroom door while the plane was taxiing before takeoff.

The FBI said the plane was evacuated, and after an extensive search, no device was found.

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI's Tampa Field Office at (813) 253-1000.