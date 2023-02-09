13-year-old killed by speeding motorcycle during illegal street race; father charged with neglect: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.

Ethan Martin, 13, died on Jan. 29 after he was hit by a motorcycle that was traveling more than 100 miles an hour, according to police.

According to police, it happened during an illegal street race. Police said Johnny Martin, 35, brought his teenage son to the event.

Ethan was hit around 12:35 a.m. when he crossed 28th Street into the path of the motorcycle, a press release said. He died at the scene.

Another bystander, identified as Erick Borlasca, was also injured in the crash. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. At last check, police said he was in stable condition.

Johnny Martin is charged with felony child neglect in the death of Ethan.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

