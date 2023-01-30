Second person identified in St. Pete motorcycle crash that killed 13-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second person who was involved in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning has been identified.

St. Pete Police determined that Erick Borlasca was also injured after a motorcycle crashed into and killed 13-year-old Ethan Martin.

They stated that Borlasca sustained serious injuries and transported himself to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police did not state how Borlasca was involved in the crash or how he was injured.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that around 12:35 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south on 28th Street North when it collided with a pedestrian near 110th Avenue North.

The pedestrian, later identified as Ethan Martin, was crossing east on 28th Street North towards a group of people on the other side of the road.

Police said Martin passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Police said the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.