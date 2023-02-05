Watch Now
Street racing resulted in 158 stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, 9 arrests.

Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 05, 2023
On Saturday, February 4, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) launched a 9-hour operation focused on street racing charges.

According to officials, "Operation Takeback" resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, and nine arrests.

Five firearms, a bulletproof vest, and a "large amount of ammunition" were taken from those arrested.

HCSO impounded seven vehicles, five of which were placed on a 30-day hold with a towing company.

“Operations like these are essential to the safety of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Drivers who participate in these events are often driving at excessive speeds, which could easily result in a loss of control leading to an injury or a fatality. Those who choose to attend these events often overlook the potential risks, not realizing that as a bystander they are also in danger. Our agency will continue to do whatever is necessary to send a message to those involved that this is not acceptable in our county.”

