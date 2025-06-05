DUNEDIN, Fla. — People who live in Dunedin could soon see an increase in their water bills.

At Thursday night's meeting, city commissioners will be reading the final proposal for the rate hike.

"Well nobody wants to see anything go up in price, but it is what it is and we have to be aware of it," said Jay Owens, a resident in Dunedin.

WATCH NOW: Dunedin residents could see higher water bills

Dunedin considers water rate increase

For Owens and his dog, Lady Captiva, water and pizza, on hot Summer days like this one, are essential.

That's why they love to stop by their favorite pizza shop: Tony's Pizza in Dunedin.

"It's a New York-style...We are proud," said Esmeralda Mezuraj.

But soon the cost of Lady Captiva's favorite beverage could go up.

"It's not like you can duck out on the water, you've got to have it. You've got to have the water flowing and the plumbing," said Owens.

Owner of Tony's Pizza, Esmeralda Mezuraj, said an increase in water bills could have a big impact on local businesses.

"Especially everybody in the summer, the business slows down…when there's not much traffic and it slows down, there's less money making" said Mezuraj.

The City of Dunedin is reading the final proposal for a water bill increase at the commission meeting on Thursday.

If passed, residents could see their water bills go up by roughly 15%.

It's something residents all over Dunedin could experience.

"I feel like that's kind of the world we are living in these days, everything just keeps getting more and more expensive, especially in this area…the more people move here, the more prices are going up," said Hunter Morash.

"There's nothing you can do about it, so you just have to deal with it," said Mezuraj.

Utility leaders said the last water rate study was done in 2020 and projected rates through 2025. The city said the last several years it's experienced higher-than-anticipated operational and maintenance costs because of inflation, so the adjustment is necessary.

In a study done by Raftelis, for a customer who uses 4,000 gallons a month, their bill would go from roughly $80 to $92 in 2026.

Residents and business owners say it's important to cut costs where you can.

"For me, just save your money and buy less things…if you don't need it, if you can't afford it, don't buy it," said Owens.