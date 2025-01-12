Drunk driver caused life-threatening injuries in wrong-way I-275 crash: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A St. Peterburg man was arrested on drunk driving charges after causing life-threatening injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275.

Rontonio Scott, 49, was charged with DUI serious bodily injury and DUI property damage on Jan. 5

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), he was driving the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Pinellas County at about 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 when he caused a head-on crash involving three other vehicles.

At the hospital, medical staff told FHP that Scott had an "unlawful blood alcohol content that was significantly high", an FHP report stated.

One victim of the crash suffered fractures to his pelvis, femur and ankle and had significant damage to his liver and had emergency surgery to remove his spleen, FHP officials said. Medical staff stated that the victim was at a “substantial risk of death,” the report stated.

The crash caused about $250,000 in property damage, FHP officials said.

Scott had a prior DUI conviction in 2018 in Pinellas County, the report showed.