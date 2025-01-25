Watch Now
Driver sought who hit, killed man changing tire on I-275: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public’s help to find the driver who allegedly hit and killed a man changing a tire on Interstate 275 on Friday.

A Mazda 3, driven by a 37-year-old Lakeland man, was traveling southbound on Interstate 275, just north of 4th Street North in Pinellas County at about 8:19 p.m.

When the vehicle suffered a flat tire, the driver stopped along the shoulder of the interstate.

While outside changing the tire, the driver was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to move over, according to an FHP report.

The driver later was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that the unknown vehicle is possibly a Tesla model.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

