Driver sought in fatal Pinellas Park hit-and-run

The Pinellas Park Police Department was searching for a fatal hit-and-run suspect on Sunday after a man was found dead in a ditch.

At about 9:03 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of 62nd Avenue North after receiving a report of a male lying in the ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim’s injuries were caused after being struck by a vehicle.

Car debris also was found near the body.

Traffic homicide investigators are conducting a thorough investigation, officials said.

Additional information will be released when it’s available.