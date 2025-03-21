Watch Now
Driver arrested after crashing car into Clearwater building: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver was arrested after police say he crashed his car into a Clearwater building on Friday.

The Clearwater Police Department said the crash occurred in the 900 block of Court Street.

The driver was booked into the Pinellas County Jail after he was checked out at the hospital. Police did not specify why the driver was arrested.

