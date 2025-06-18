83-year-old driver crashes into home in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said this afternoon an 83-year-old man drove his car through the wall of a house on the 2900 block of Heather Trail.

The man said his foot slipped from the brake to the gas when he was still in the garage. Thankfully, the man only suffered a minor cut to his hand and was not hospitalized, officers said.

Clearwater firefighters accessed the structural safety of the house.