Detectives looking for person who shot cat with arrow in St. Petersburg

Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 06, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Burglary & Pawn Unit are asking for help from the public after a cat was shot with an arrow near 72nd Avenue North and 33rd Street North in St. Petersburg.

According to detectives, on Jan. 31, members of the private organization Cat Trap Fever Inc. trapped a cat that had an arrow protruding from its back.

The organization transported the cat to a local veterinarian, where it underwent surgery to remove the arrow.

The initial surgery was successful. However, the cat, described as a 3-year-old gray domestic shorthair, had to undergo additional surgery and is now in serious condition.

Officials described the arrow as a black Wicked Ridge arrow with yellow fletching and an orange nock.

Neighbors said the cat is a neighborhood cat and "super friendly."

Anyone with any information on this case or similar cases, contact Detective McKee at 727-582-5827.

