Curv Exchange resale boutique celebrates plus-size shoppers with fun and fashion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At Curv Exchange, queens have curves.

The fun, fashionable resale boutique celebrates plus-size customers at three different locations: St. Pete, Tampa and Port Richey.

"People can be hard on themselves," said Angela Parkhurst, Curv's regional manager. "We're here to empower them and make them feel comfortable in the skin they're in."

At Curv, you can trade in clothes for store credit or you can just shop the diverse, dazzling array of gently used top fashion brands, all discounted and catering to a plus-size clientele.

For the store's innovative founder, Estella Myers, the origin story is a personal one.

A medical scare caused her to gain weight, but when she went to area thrift stores to find clothes, she was "insulted."

"We want this to be a safe space for our curvy, plus-sized women," said Myers, who also founded the Stellie Bellies resale boutique for new moms and babies.

For more on Curv Exchange, go here.