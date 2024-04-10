Community tries to save ducks shot, killed in targeted attack in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Residents of a Largo mobile home park rushed to the defense of a group of ducks that frequented the community during a targeted attack.

In Defense of Animals (IDA), an animal protection organization, said at least four and possibly more than 10 Muscovy ducks, as well as one Pekin duck, were shot in Teakwood Village.

The organization said video surveillance captured a man with a rifle walking through the yard of a Teakwood Village home before firing at the ducks. Families were reportedly swimming in a community pool only feet away during the attack.

IDA said the gunman was allegedly hired by the mobile home park's owner, John Houle Jr., to target the Muscovies.

“It is so tragic to think that the Teakwood Village owners immediately resorted to killing the Muscovy ducks who were beloved by this community,” said Katie Nolan, Wild Animals Campaign Specialist at In Defense of Animals. “These birds were shot in the head instead of given a chance to coexist or be relocated.”

The man also fired at Pekin ducks, which were family companion animals that resided alongside the Muscovies in the community pond. One Pekin was shot three times in the beak, neck and wing, but residents and a local bird rescue were able to save him.

“The careless negligence of the hired gunman who was unable to recognize his target is extremely concerning,” said Nolan.

The Muscovies were also captured and relocated by residents and a local rescue to give some of the survivors a second chance at life.

IDA said Houle and his assistant have been accused of "miscommunicating the situation to residents" and "exacerbating tensions."

The Teakwood Mobile Home Association and residents are frustrated that they were not notified of the situation first despite being required to do so. IDA is calling for Houle to be transparent and commit to using non-lethal methods going forward.

“It was inappropriate for the owner of Teakwood Village to neglect informing residents of the situation and affording them the opportunity to voice their concerns,” said Nolan. “We are requesting that the owner of Teakwood provides transparency to community members and puts a non-lethal policy in place going forward.”