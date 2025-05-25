Watch Now
Clearwater police officer finds lost autistic girl in dangerous construction area

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) says officers found an autistic and nonverbal girl in a hazardous construction area on May 10.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) says officers found an autistic and nonverbal girl in a hazardous construction area on May 10.

Officers say they conducted a search after she was reported lost. They searched along the beach until the young girl was found on some jagged rocks near the water in Clearwater Pass, which has dangerous currents.

The girl was safely returned to her family, who were visiting the area.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police.

