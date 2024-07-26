Clearwater athletes prepare to win big at Junior Olympics

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — As the Olympic's excitement heats up, a viewer reached out to us with a tip that we may want to focus on what's bubbling in Clearwater.

That's because one group of kids has their eyes set on the Junior Olympics.

​Inside Ultimate Stomping Ground, hard work and dedication are key.

WFTS

​"Above the rest is our motto," said Bryant Tisdale, the owner.​

​That motto is always in eye sight during training, it's plastered right on the wall in bold letters. It's also in their mids during competitions. It's evident they are above the rest.​

​"Seven national championship titles, right here in Clearwater, Florida. And we have about 30 All American Titles," said co-owner Angela Tisdale.

WFTS

​"It was exciting. It was fun. I was like five or six. I remember that day taking a picture with number one up," ​​Bryant Tisdale​ Jr. recalled of his first win.

​And the numerous medals won have all come despite small setbacks.​

​"Every kid is All American. And we had no track last season. You know, everything we did was on grass. And you know, and that was adversity," said Tisdale Sr. "It's all about the mind, no matter where you are, you know, what you believe in, you know, we're still in hard work and, and they understand the importance of being respectful."​

​And the parents are seeing a change, not just physically but also mentally.​

​"In the last track meet we went to which was in Orlando. He saw some competition out there. And right after that, it clicked on him and he was a different child after that," said parent Sheila Jethwa. "We're just so grateful for everything that they've done for them for him. I'm just, I'm so grateful to have them as a as a track team. And you know, they really became more family than anything."​

​They're now taking their talent and their can-do spirit to the Junior Olympics. In the years to come, we might see them competing on the worldwide Olympic stage.