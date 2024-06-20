'Camp Nurse Jr.' shows middle-schoolers a summer glimpse of a medical career

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Camila Ponce is giving CPR to a $75,000 robot baby.

This is definitely not like any other summer camp the 13-year-old has ever attended. But it's good practice for her promising future.

"Nursing sounds fun, but being a surgeon would be really cool, too," she said.

BayCare's unique summer camp, the Diane Rauch Camp Nurse Jr., pairs local middle-schoolers and medical professionals for a three-day experience that shows future caregivers a glimpse of Hospital Care 101.

Held at Dunedin's Sailey L. Bailey Nursing Education Center, this year's camp was free to attend. Middle schoolers from all over Tampa Bay applied, needing good grades to get into the program.

For program director Megan Tartaglia, Camp Nurse Jr. is all about getting kids excited about sparking curiosity.

"If they enjoy their time here, one day they might enjoy helping people," she said.

Kids can also explore a future career in medicine through BayCare's Teen Volunteer Program, which starts at age 14.