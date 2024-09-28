Pinellas County Barrier Islands, Clearwater Beach are back open for residents, business owners and employees

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The Barrier Islands and Clearwater Beach reopened to residents, business owners, and employees on Saturday.

The City of Clearwater opened access at 4 p.m.

Residents and business owners will be required to prove their residency or property interest to get through police checkpoints with a photo ID, vehicle registration, property tax or utility bill, proof of employment, work orders, or a re-entry pass.

Employees will also be given access with the proper identification.

The beach communities are still not open to visitors. Pier 60 remains closed as well due to damage.

Officials are urging anyone who is granted access to proceed with caution as many traffic signals are not working and cleanup vehicles will be on the road.