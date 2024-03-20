Attorney Bruce Rector wins Clearwater mayoral race

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Local attorney Bruce Rector is the new mayor of Clearwater after besting councilmember Kathleen Beckman by over 5,000 votes Tuesday.

Rector won 63% of the 22,578 votes that were tallied in total.

He will replace interim Mayor Brian Aungst, Sr., who was appointed late last year after former Mayor Frank Hibbard abruptly resigned during a city council meeting.

Rector seemed delighted after winning the race.

"I'm so excited, not just for myself but for the City of Clearwater," said Rector. "I met so many great people during the campaign, and I'm eager to start working with them."

He is optimistic about working with Clearwater City Council, specifically.

"I think we will be able to work together as a team," said Rector. "We are still going to have disagreements on certain issues, but we are not going to hold any of that personally. If we agree to disagree and move on to the next issue, I feel confident we will work together as a team to move Clearwater forward."

Beckman released a statement after the mayoral race was called.