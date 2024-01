CLEARWATER, Fla. — The FDLE issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl from Pinellas County.

Officials said Alessia Muhaj was last seen in the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North in Clearwater.

Alessia may be in the company of Renato Muhaj, 34. FDLE officials said The two may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the license plate number EJIJ99.

If located, FDLE says do not approach. Call law enforcement immediately.