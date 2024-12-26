Watch Now
78-year-old man arrested for attempting to kill his wife on Christmas: Police

LARGO, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempting to kill his wife in Largo on Christmas Day, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said they received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Pinecone Way on Dec. 25. The caller, 78-year-old Jonathan McPhee, told officers he killed his wife and was going to commit suicide.

When police arrived, they found McPhee, who had stabbed himself, and the woman, who was suffering from blunt-force trauma. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

McPhee was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

