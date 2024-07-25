'727 Day' this Saturday brings big deals to restaurants, shops across Pinellas County

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Happy 727 Day, indeed!

This Saturday, July 27, a.k.a. 7/27, and the area code in Pinellas County — Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will host a huge celebratory daylong party all over Pinellas County.

727 Day will feature big deals and discounts at more than 100 restaurants, museums (including the Dali in St. Petersburg), retail stores and more.

Over the course of the day, there will also be four main fun zones — including Cafe Vino Tinto in Safety Harbor — with prizes, games and more.

For a full list of 727-Day participating businesses, go here.