Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

'727 Day' this Saturday brings big deals to restaurants, shops across Pinellas County

More than 100 local stops to offer 727-themed discounts
Happy 727 Day, indeed! This Saturday, July 27, a.k.a. 7/27, and the area code in Pinellas County — Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will host a huge celebratory daylong party all over Pinellas County. 727 Day will feature big deals and discounts at more than 100 restaurants, museums (including the Dali in St. Petersburg), retail stores and more.
Screen Shot 2024-07-24 at 4.31.00 PM.png
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 25, 2024

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Happy 727 Day, indeed!

This Saturday, July 27, a.k.a. 7/27, and the area code in Pinellas County — Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will host a huge celebratory daylong party all over Pinellas County.

727 Day will feature big deals and discounts at more than 100 restaurants, museums (including the Dali in St. Petersburg), retail stores and more.

Over the course of the day, there will also be four main fun zones — including Cafe Vino Tinto in Safety Harbor — with prizes, games and more.

For a full list of 727-Day participating businesses, go here.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.