4 people taken to hospitals due to potential exposure to hazardous materials at Whole Foods

Posted at 7:46 PM, Feb 18, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people were taken to local hospitals for treatment Sunday after being potentially exposed to hazardous materials at a grocery store in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department crews were on scene of a hazardous materials call that came in at 5:02 p.m. Sunday about the mixing of two cleaning chemicals at Whole Foods in Countryside Mall.

The store was evacuated but has since been cleared for re-entry by employees.

It is currently unknown if the store will reopen for customers tonight.

Two other people were evaluated on scene but declined to go to a hospital.

