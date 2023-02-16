Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Motorcycle driver and owner arrested over death of St. Pete 13-year-old during street race

police lights generic canva.png
Canva
File image
police lights generic canva.png
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:16:03-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said two more people have been charged over the death of a 13-year-old boy in January at an illegal street race.

Ethan Martin, 13, died on Jan. 29 after he was hit by a motorcycle that was traveling more than 100 miles an hour, according to police.

Martin's father, Johnny Martin, 35, was charged with child neglect earlier this month. Police said he brought Ethan to the illegal event.

Ethan was hit around 12:35 a.m. when he crossed 28th Street into the path of the motorcycle, a press release said. He died at the scene.

RELATED:

Now, police say Carlos Fernandez, 21, and Allan Boreland Jr., 39, are facing charges. Police say Fernandez was driving the motorcycle that hit Ethan, and Boreland owned it.

Fernandez is charged with culpable negligence - manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, street racing and operating a motorcycle without endorsement.

The reckless driving charge is related to injuries sustained by another bystander, Erick Borlasca, 21. He was critically injured in the crash and, at last check, was in stable condition in the hospital.

Boreland is charged with culpable negligence - manslaughter and street racing as a spectator.

Fernandez and Boreland both turned themselves in to the police on Wednesday night.

RECOMMENDED:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.