Motorcycle driver and owner arrested over death of St. Pete 13-year-old during street race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said two more people have been charged over the death of a 13-year-old boy in January at an illegal street race.

Ethan Martin, 13, died on Jan. 29 after he was hit by a motorcycle that was traveling more than 100 miles an hour, according to police.

Martin's father, Johnny Martin, 35, was charged with child neglect earlier this month. Police said he brought Ethan to the illegal event.

Ethan was hit around 12:35 a.m. when he crossed 28th Street into the path of the motorcycle, a press release said. He died at the scene.

Now, police say Carlos Fernandez, 21, and Allan Boreland Jr., 39, are facing charges. Police say Fernandez was driving the motorcycle that hit Ethan, and Boreland owned it.

Fernandez is charged with culpable negligence - manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, street racing and operating a motorcycle without endorsement.

The reckless driving charge is related to injuries sustained by another bystander, Erick Borlasca, 21. He was critically injured in the crash and, at last check, was in stable condition in the hospital.

Boreland is charged with culpable negligence - manslaughter and street racing as a spectator.

Fernandez and Boreland both turned themselves in to the police on Wednesday night.

