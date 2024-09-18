2 killed, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crashes into car in Seminole: FHP

Two people have died, and one other is seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Seminole Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Subaru Impreza was traveling west on 46th Avenue North before it stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of Park Street North around 10:47 p.m.

The Subaru continued into the intersection, failing to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Park Street North. The motorcycle then crashed into the Subaru as a result.

FHP said both drivers, a 24-year-old St. Pete woman and a 49-year-old Mary Esther man, died at the scene. A passenger in the Subaru, a 23-year-old man also from St. Pete, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.