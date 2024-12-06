2 firefighters injured after car crashed into fire station in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — Two firefighters were injured after a car crashed into a Pinellas County fire station Friday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a fire station in Safety Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The station is located at 3095 McMullen Booth Rd.

Two male firefighters were hit during the crash and were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

PCSO said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the accident.

