16-year-olds injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teenagers were shot in St. Petersburg Thursday night, according to officials.

The St. Pete Police Department said a group of teenagers were hanging out when an argument broke out in the 1700 block of 15th Avenue South around 9 p.m.

According to police, someone then fired a gun. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the foot while a 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower body.

Police said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect in custody yet. Police said there are no other details available at this time, but detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.